- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Just Three Wins Shy of Equaling Gautam Gambhir's Record
Rohit Sharma is just three wins shy of equaling Gautam Gambhir's record of 71 wins as captain in the IPL. Rohit is currently at number three on the list after MS Dhoni (110 wins) and Gambhir.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 7, 2021, 12:38 PM IST
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL leading Mumbai Indians to victory in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He is also one of the most sought after opening batsmen in the history of limited overs’ cricket with an appetite for scoring big runs at a high strike rate. As he prepares to lead his franchise and aims for a record hat-trick of IPL titles in 2021, we look back at some of the numbers that define his career and a few milestones he is set to cross in this edition of the league.
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant Just 121 Runs Away From Breaking Shreyas Iyer’s Aggregate Record
4: Rohit Sharma is at number 4 on the aggregate runs count in the IPL. He has scored 5230 runs in 195 innings at an average of 31.31 and strike rate of 130.61 in the tournament. Only Kohli, Raina and Warner have a higher aggregate than Rohit in the IPL. There is just a 24-run gap between him and Warner.
IPL 2021: Rookie Skipper Rishabh Pant Excited to Take on Captain Cool, Mentor MS Dhoni
13: This is a record that Rohit Sharma would not want to be associated with. He has registered the joint-highest number of ducks in the history of the IPL – 13 and shares the count with Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel and Ajinkya Rahane.
3: Rohit Sharma is just three wins shy of equaling Gautam Gambhir’s record of 71 wins as captain. Rohit is currently at number three on the list after MS Dhoni (110 wins) and Gambhir (71 wins). However, Rohit’s Win Percentage of 60.34% is the highest for a captain in IPL history (min. 20 matches as captain).
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule