IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Just Three Wins Shy of Equaling Gautam Gambhir's Record

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL leading Mumbai Indians to victory in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He is also one of the most sought after opening batsmen in the history of limited overs’ cricket with an appetite for scoring big runs at a high strike rate. As he prepares to lead his franchise and aims for a record hat-trick of IPL titles in 2021, we look back at some of the numbers that define his career and a few milestones he is set to cross in this edition of the league.

5: Rohit Sharma is just 5 fifty-plus scores shy of becoming the second-highest on the count after David Warner. Rohit currently has 40 fifty-plus scores in the IPL and is behind the likes of Warner (52), Kohli (44), Dhawan (43) and AB (41).

213: The Number of Sixes Hit By Rohit Sharma During His IPL Career

Rohit Sharma has hammered 213 sixes in 195 IPL innings. He is at number four on the sixes count only Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni. Rohit needs just 3 more sixes to equal the record of Dhoni who has blasted 216 sixes in the IPL.

4: Rohit Sharma is at number 4 on the aggregate runs count in the IPL. He has scored 5230 runs in 195 innings at an average of 31.31 and strike rate of 130.61 in the tournament. Only Kohli, Raina and Warner have a higher aggregate than Rohit in the IPL. There is just a 24-run gap between him and Warner.

13: This is a record that Rohit Sharma would not want to be associated with. He has registered the joint-highest number of ducks in the history of the IPL – 13 and shares the count with Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel and Ajinkya Rahane. 3: Rohit Sharma is just three wins shy of equaling Gautam Gambhir’s record of 71 wins as captain. Rohit is currently at number three on the list after MS Dhoni (110 wins) and Gambhir (71 wins). However, Rohit’s Win Percentage of 60.34% is the highest for a captain in IPL history (min. 20 matches as captain).

