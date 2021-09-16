IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Kickstarts his Workout Regime in Quarantine Ahead of Tournament Opener

From September 19 the second leg of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume in the UAE. The opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is expected to be loaded with action. The players and officials have already reached the gulf nation and the majority of them have completed their quarantine too. Both the teams are in the final phase of preparation. Rohit, who is currently in quarantine, is leaving no stone unturned to shed some sweat even behind the locked doors. Ahead of the mega-event, the ace batsman was seen training hard for the upcoming games.

While all players landed in UAE much earlier, the Indian and English players, who were up against each other in the recent 5-match Test series, landed for IPL just a couple days back. Mumbai Indians had arranged a charter flight for Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar Yadav, and their families so that they can safely fly from Manchester to Abu Dhabi.

The last match of the Test series was canceled as COVID-19 cases surfaced in the bio bubble of the Indian camp. BCCI has also directed a mandatory quarantine of six days for all the players who are coming from the UK. Making the best use of time, Rohit is completing his fitness regime.

Rohit was in spectacular form throughout the Test series against England. The batsman thrashed the English bowlers as he smashed a century in the Oval Test, leading India to a historic win. Rohit will aim to continue his momentum of smashing runs in the IPL matches too. The cricketer has always been regarded as a white-ball specialist but with his hard work, he has now made a name for himself in Tests too.

MI will look forward to retain their title for the second consecutive time and lay hands on their sixth IPL trophy.

