IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Needs to Bring his International Form to IPL-Saba Karim

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume its second leg in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 19. The premier T20 tournament was cut short mid-way earlier in May due to rising COVID cases in India as well as insidemultiple team bubbles. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently at the fourth spot in the standings with four wins and three losses. The Rohit Sharma-led team will be determined to continue their hunt for another successive title.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has opined that the MI skipper needs to excel with the bat in the upcoming second phase of the IPL 2021. He also feels that Sharma needs to perform better with the bat in the IPL and convert his blazing international form in the T20 tournament as well.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim said that The Hitmanneeds to improve his batting,as he is the most important batsmanin the team. He also expressed that the team led by Sharma may be “winning trophies"as the team is bestowed with several match winnersandbatsman’s doesn’t get much attention.

Highlighting the role of Team India’s swashbuckling opener, Karim added his “most important role is that of a batsman" and he should perform that duty first. The former India international also added that Sharma’s form/performance is a ‘peculiar case’, as he fails to carry his brilliant international cricket form to the marquee T20 tournament.

Adding to it, the former cricketer also remarked that players often feel the weight of captaincy which affects their batting and he feels that a “captain should posses” clarity while donning the batting gloves.

Further in the interview, he said that leading a team for a long time disrupts one’s “preparations and temperament"at times.Nevertheless, Karim added that he expects to see a change in Sharma’s batting form, before jokingly saying that it shouldn’t happen against Delhi Capitals. The former wicketkeeper-batsman was appointed as Delhi-based franchise’s head of talent search in May this year.

Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions MI will resume their title defence against former champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, September 19.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here