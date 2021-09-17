IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Ready to 'Switch Gears' as he Joins Mumbai Indians' Camp

After showcasing his brilliant form in England during the Test series, Rohit Sharma is all set to change gears to T20 cricket for the Indian Premier League in Dubai. Rohit joined the practice camp of Mumbai Indians ahead of the much-awaited opening clash with Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles, flew directly from England and completed a mandatory six-day quarantine before joining the team. Rohit updated his fans with a couple of photos from the recent practice session on Twitter.

In one of the photos Rohit is seen walking in to bat,while the other one showed the ‘Hitman’ set to face the ball. “Time to switch gears,” Rohit wrote in the caption.

Just a few days ago, Mumbai Indians had posted a photo of their captain training during the quarantine.

Rohit will be looking to continue the momentum and help his team to make their way to the top of the points table. In the recently concluded England Test series, Rohit showcased his calibre as an all-format batsman and scored 368 runs at an average of 52.27. Rohit scored his first overseas century in Tests at The Oval. His knock helped India register a memorable win against England.

While his performance in white-ball cricket is legendary, Rohit’s emergence as a reliable opener in Tests makes life easier for Indian selectors.

During the first leg of IPL 14, Rohit scored 250 runs batting at an average of 35.71 runs in 7 matches. With four victories in seven matches, the Mumbai Indians are currently at number four in the IPL 14 points table. The defending champions will be looking to grab a hatttrick of IPL trophies this year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here