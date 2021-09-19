IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Rested Due to Knee Niggle, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that skipper Rohit Sharma missed the first match against Chennai Super Kings due to a knee niggle he had sustained during the recent England tour. The 34-year-old scored a century against England in the fourth Test but did not take the field when England batted.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said Rohit was kept out of the game as a precautionary measure. “Rohit had something going in last Test (Oval), so we thought a couple of days of extra precaution," he said.

Kieron Pollard who stepped in as the captain for the Mumbai Indians in the match was asked regarding the time-frame of Rohit’s return and the West Indian said, “Rohit is okay, he’ll be fine sooner rather than later, I’m just the captain for today."

“The message from the physio is ‘assess every minute, don’t look too far ahead’," Rohit had said after the Oval Test.

Mumbai Indians next play Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. With the T20 World Cup beginning immediately after the conclusion of the IPL, the Indian maestro would not wish to rush his return.

The most successful team in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians also missed out on the services of hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the match against Chennai Super Kings. When questioned regarding his absence, Kieron Pollard said, “We started a couple of months back, and we were just starting to build the momentum with a couple of wins. Rohit misses out, Hardik is not playing as well. Anmolpreet makes his debut, that’s about it, all others are regular players."

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

MI Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (captain), Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

(With Agency Inputs)

