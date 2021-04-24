- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Risks Fine After Taking a Jab at the On-Field Umpire
Sharma was dismissed after a caught out decision given by the umpire, leaving the Mumbai Indians skipper frustrated about his disagreement with the decision
After a slow crawl start against Punjab Kings on Friday, the Rohit Sharma-led side faced yet another blow when the skipper was dismissed on the grounds of a caught down the leg-side wicket, a decision issued by the on-field umpire C Shamshuddin.
Sharma came into the game after Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan’s dismissal at a measly 3 and 6 runs respectively. The Punjab Kings exceeded bowling expectations with Moses Henrique and Deepak Hooda playing a key role in sending de Kock back to the stands, while skipper KL Rahul brought in the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan.
Things only declined when the Mumbai Indians captain stepped up to bat for a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, where the former hit 63 runs off 5 fours and 2 sixes while Yadav managed a 33 with 3 fours and 1 six. Kieron Pollard brought in 16 runs, but the Punjab Kings’ bowling unit restricted the side to a disappointing 131/6 with Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi standing out as ace bowlers.
When Rohit Sharma’s wicket came through, the skipper was no doubt frustrated at the turn of events by then, taking his irritation with the decision out at the on-field umpire. In the video, the 33-year-old can be seen taking a jibe at the umpire after the review, where Sharma was declared out on account of the ball brushing his leg-side. He can also be heard expressing his dissent as he began leaving the field, a decision that might land him in hot water, according to Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which states that, ‘It shall not be a defence to any charge brought under this article to show that the umpire might have, or in fact did, get any decision wrong.’
Watch:
— Cricket Unlimi (@CricketUnlimi) April 23, 2021
If penalized, this will not be Sharma’s first brush with IPL fines as he was previously charged a hefty RS 12 lakh for a slow over-rate in the side’s match against Delhi Capitals.
