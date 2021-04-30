IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Signs 'Fan' Chetan Sakariya's Jersey | WATCH

Mumbai Indians bagged a 7-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 29 after chasing a total of 172 runs in the 24th match of the IPL 2021 season. MI skipper Rohit Sharma displayed a classy gesture after the match concluded, taking the time out to sign Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Chetan Sakariya’s jersey ‘as a fan.’

Rajasthan Royals captured the moment between the two cricketers, uploading the photograph with the caption, ‘Bowled to him like a rival, met him like a fan.’

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Rohit Sharma has obliged fellow cricketers before, having previously signed Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan’s jersey as well. The Mumbai Indians skipper encounters many rivals in the IPL format that happen to be admirers when they take to the same side in the international realm, with Sakariya being the latest addition to the camp.

The Sharma-led side saw a comfortable victory with Quinton de Kock’s 70 not out declaring an official halt to their two-match losing streak. While the skipper himself came up with a paltry 14 runs, batsmen Krunal Pandya (39) and Kieron Pollard (16) managed to round up the total to assist de Kock in their victory.

Also read: IPL 2021: MI vs RR: The Defending Champs Are Back On Track

Sakariya, on the other side, could not strike any wickets and showed up to the pavillion empty-handed in three overs with none for 18.

Mumbai Indians are now placed fourth on the table, with Rajasthan Royals slumping back to rock bottom as they place last but one, with only Sunrisers Hyderabad below them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here