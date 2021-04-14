- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Sports Unique Shoes Against Kolkata Knight Riders
This is not the first time that the opening batsman has done something like this.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a true animal and nature lover. In the recent past, the opening batsman has collaborated with many organizations to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of saving animals and nature. Rohit is currently leading his franchise Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The T20 Championship hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the most renowned leagues across the globe with millions of viewers watching the game. Thus, Rohit decided to use this platform to attract the attention of people towards nature and wildlife in a unique manner. As the veteran took the field in the MI’s second match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday, he could be seen wearing the shoes that sported a unique design giving the message, “Save The Ocean”.
Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh highlighted the unique shoes sported by the batsman in the game against KKR via a story on her official Instagram handle. She also urged her fans to save the sea from plastic.
This is not the first time that the opening batsman has done something like that.While playing in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit wore the shoes with the message, “Save the Rhino”printed on them. In the past, Rohit also collaborated with organizations like World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to launch campaigns like Rohit4Rhino to save the vulnerable species from extinction.
Last time around, former Egland captain Kevin Pietersen lavished praises on Rohit for playing for a cause of Saving Rhinos.
The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause – SAVING RHINOS! 🙏🏽🦏 pic.twitter.com/aGTveMOWBh
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 10, 2021
As far as the game between MI and KKR is concerned, the defending champions won the match by ten runs to open their account in IPL 2021.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule