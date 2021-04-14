IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Sports Unique Shoes Against Kolkata Knight Riders

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a true animal and nature lover. In the recent past, the opening batsman has collaborated with many organizations to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of saving animals and nature. Rohit is currently leading his franchise Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The T20 Championship hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the most renowned leagues across the globe with millions of viewers watching the game. Thus, Rohit decided to use this platform to attract the attention of people towards nature and wildlife in a unique manner. As the veteran took the field in the MI’s second match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday, he could be seen wearing the shoes that sported a unique design giving the message, “Save The Ocean”.

Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh highlighted the unique shoes sported by the batsman in the game against KKR via a story on her official Instagram handle. She also urged her fans to save the sea from plastic.

This is not the first time that the opening batsman has done something like that.While playing in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit wore the shoes with the message, “Save the Rhino”printed on them. In the past, Rohit also collaborated with organizations like World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to launch campaigns like Rohit4Rhino to save the vulnerable species from extinction.

Last time around, former Egland captain Kevin Pietersen lavished praises on Rohit for playing for a cause of Saving Rhinos.

The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause – SAVING RHINOS! 🙏🏽🦏 pic.twitter.com/aGTveMOWBh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 10, 2021

As far as the game between MI and KKR is concerned, the defending champions won the match by ten runs to open their account in IPL 2021.

