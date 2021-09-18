IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Three Sixes Away From Becoming First India Batter to Record 400 Sixes in T20s

With 397 sixes in T20 cricket to his name, Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in the format. And with IPL 2021 set to resume from Sunday, the Mumbai Indians captain can become the first from his country to record 400 sixes in T20s.

Rohit will lead MI from Sunday onwards with IPL returning after over a four-month hiatus when they take on Chennai Super Kings for the second time this season. Currently, the five-time champions are at the fourth spot in the points table with four wins and three defeats in three matches.

They are behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals, second-placed Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore who are currently third. They had a mixed start to their campaign in India as they hope to become the first ever team in IPL history to complete a hat-trick of title wins.

Rohit recently completed his mandatory quarantine and is back to training for the first match of the UAE leg. The 34-year-old will also be looking forward to make some runs and hopefully reach 400 sixes as well.

Overall, Rohit is eighth in the list of batters with most sixes in T20 cricket.

Chris Gayle is the leader by miles having struck an eye-popping 1042 sixes across all T20 competitions. Kieron Pollard is a distant second with 755 such hits to his name while another West Indian Andre Russell completes the top-three with 509 sixes so far. Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467), AB de Villiers (430) and Aaron Finch (399) are also ahead of Rohit.

However, among Indians, only three batters aside from Rohit have managed 300 or more career sixes including Suresh Raina (324), Virat Kohli (315) and MS Dhoni (303).

Sunday’s meeting will be CSK and MI’s second of this season. In their first contest, Mumbai registered a four-wicket win in Delhi.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played on October 15.

