IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Tops the List When it Comes to Run-Outs

The first game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was a nail-biting affair as both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore put their best foot forward to start the tournament on a winning note. In the end, RCB managed to outplay the defending champions as they clinched the match at the last ball and won by two wickets. While the fans were thoroughly entertained with the thrilling affair, Rohit Sharma wouldn’t be too happy with his outing in the opening match. He was run-out at 19 by Virat Kohli.

The run-out wasn’t good for Rohit’s personal records as it made him the first batsman of the IPL 2021 to get run-out. In addition, Rohit also toppled the unwanted list of getting dismissed due to a run-out for most number of times in the history of the T20 extravaganza.

After the unfortunate dismissal against RCB, Rohit has now been involved in as many as 36 run-outs. Out of the 36 times, he got out himself by 11 times but had to pay for the mistakes for his batting partner for a massive 25 times.

Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a good start as both the openers, Rohit and Chris Lynn looked in decent touch and were able to middle the ball well. However, Lynn made a blunder and owing to the poor analysis, the skipper marched back to pavilion after a run-out. On the last ball of the fourth over, Lynn smashed the delivery by Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle of the two fielders at cover and cover-point.

Lynn took a few steps forward and invited Rohit for a single. The skipper showed faith on the call of the batsman and ran without actually seeing the position of the ball. However, suddenly the Australian batsman decided to back out which resulted in Rohit turning and rushing back to his side too. Kohli, who was standing in the covers, quickly swooned on to the ball and threw it towards Chahal who successfully uprooted the stumps.

This was a massive wicket for the Challengers as Rohit was set on 19 and could have directed his team towards the mammoth total.

