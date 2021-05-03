- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's Adorable "Cutest Partnership" With Daughter Samaira | Watch
On April 30 Rohit celebrated his 34th birthday where he was seen cutting a birthday cake with his daughter Samaira.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:24 PM IST
Fan’s have gone gaga over a picture of Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira posted by the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians (MI). The picture was captioned “Our cutest partnership!”
Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with their daughter, Samaira in 2018. Samaira has often made an appearance in the couple’s social media posts. On April 30 Rohit celebrated his 34th birthday where he was seen cutting a birthday cake with his daughter Samaira. At the present situation, Rohit and his family are at the Indian Premier League bio-bubble in Delhi, where Mumbai Indians are based for the ongoing leg of matches.
Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika had shared an adorable picture of Rohit and Samaira with a heartwarming caption for his birthday. In the picture Rohit was seen resting his head on Samaira’s lap.
Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the IPL in terms of titles won. They have won the IPL a record five times: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Rohit Sharma has been part of the team in all five of these title runs.
After a stunning win against Chennai Super Kings Saturday, MI will best take on the bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad in Delhi. MI is currently fourth on the IPL points table with eight points from seven matches.
