IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Plays A 'Mini Pull-Shot' in an Adorable Video | WATCH
Mumbai Indians began training for IPL 2021 in Mumbai, with the likes of Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar and Jayant Yadav among the players in action.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 31, 2021, 2:58 PM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma entered the team’s bi-bubble on Monday, just a day after India’s ODI series against England got over and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira have also accompanied him.
The defending champions have begun their training on Tuesday and on Wednesday, IPL most successful franchise took to social media to share an adorable video of Rohit’s daughter Samaira. In the video, Samaira can be seen wearing a helmet and then playing a mini pull-shot when Ritika asks her how Rohit Sharma hits a six. She was also seen cheering for the Mumbai-based team.
The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Earlier on Monday, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav who were on national duty also entered the Mumbai Indians bio-secure bubble. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumara Yadav and Krunal Pandya all played important roles in India’s triumph over England.
While Rohit Sharma played brilliantly in the Test series, Suryakumar made his India debut in the T20I series against England and played two quality knocks in the fourth and fifth T20Is. He was also picked in the ODI squad, but he did not get a game. Meanwhile, Hardik played a knock of 64 runs in the third ODI and his brother Krunal scored a fifty on his ODI debut in the first match of the three-game series.
Mumbai Indians began training for IPL 2021 in Mumbai, with the likes of Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar and Jayant Yadav among the players in action. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, linked up with the squad and is currently under quarantine.
