IPL 2021: Where Royal Challengers Bangalore Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

The second phase of the IPL 2021 is just around the corner after a covid enforced hiatus. All eight teams have gathered in UAE and are in their last leg of preparations before the resumption of the league on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore had a decent first half of the season, winning five of the seven matches. Among those five wins, one was against Delhi Capitals, the table toppers. However, RCB ended the first phase of IPL on a losing note against Punjab Kings. So, they would want to start afresh and win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

A lot has changed in these few months; several players have become unavailable for the UAE leg, their coach Simon Katich stepped down due to personal reasons. Mike Hesson stepped in to take over the reins for this season, in addition to his current role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

Last year when RCB played in the UAE, they just managed to qualify for the playoffs - based on net run rate. So, when the season resumes, they would hope for a much better outing and book their place in the knockouts in a much more relaxed manner.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Season So Far

Standings

Position: Third: Matches Played: 7 | Matches Won: 5 | Points: 10

Remaining Matches - Seven

September 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders September 24: vs Chennai Super Kings September 26: vs Mumbai Indians September 29: vs Rajasthan Royals October 3: vs Punjab Kings October 6: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 8: vs Delhi Capitals

Top Run-getter

Glenn Maxwell - Matches Played: 7 |Runs Scored: 223 | Average: 37.16 | Strike-Rate: 144.80 |HS: 78

Top wicket-taker

Harshal Patel - Matches Played: 7 | Wickets Taken: 17 | Average: 15.11 | Economy: 9.17 | BBI: 5/27

Team Changes - Four

The Bengaluru-based franchise has been forced to change as many as four players. Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson and Finn Allen are all out, and they have been replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton and Tim David.

They even saw their coach, Simon Katich step down from his position!

Play-off Scenario

To qualify, RCB, sitting at the third spot, needs a victory in five of the seven remaining matches. The path won’t be easy for them In the upcoming leg as they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, they would be very disappointed not to advance from the stage they are.

