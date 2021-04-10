IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings Engage in Banter Over Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their 2021 Indian Premier League season with a last-ball win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped RCB grab the win by two wickets. Patel, the Haryana born all-rounder returned with figures of 5/26 in his four overs and managed to pick his first fifer in the tournament. Incidentally, he became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the most successful team in the IPL.

During the course of the match, the Bangalore based-team took to Twitter to share their joy. While doing that, they also thanked Punjab Kings for not retaining Glenn Maxwell, who played a crucial part in their win. “First Maxi-mum in Red and Gold and he nearly hits it out of Chennai! Thank you. PunjabKingsIPL We would hug you if not for social distancing,” tweeted Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Relieved to Hit First Six in a Year, Says ‘Monkey is Off the Back’-WATCH

The Punjab Kings admin replied by thanking the Royal Challengers Bangalore for their current skipper, KL Rahul, along with Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, and Sarfaraz Khan, who all were part of RCB till 2017.

Which prompted the RCB to take a sly dig at the Mohali-based franchise. RCB trolled Punjab for their rebranded jersey, logo, and colour, which is akin to that of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021: Who is Harshal Patel—The Bowler Who Took a Fifer Against Mumbai Indians

While Punjab Kings did retort but it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who ended the night on a happier note, for a second time.

The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab franchise were trolled heavily on social media when they unveiled their new jersey last month. Netizens sparked a meme fest on social media circuits after they got a glimpse of new jersey. Several fans claimed that the former one-time runners-up new red jersey has an uncanny resemblance to one of RCB’s old jerseys they sported in the previous editions of the IPL.

The Punjab Kings will sport the new jersey in their IPL 2021 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here