- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings Engage in Banter Over Glenn Maxwell
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings exchange hilarious banter over Glenn Maxwell's knock.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 11:17 AM IST
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their 2021 Indian Premier League season with a last-ball win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped RCB grab the win by two wickets. Patel, the Haryana born all-rounder returned with figures of 5/26 in his four overs and managed to pick his first fifer in the tournament. Incidentally, he became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against the most successful team in the IPL.
During the course of the match, the Bangalore based-team took to Twitter to share their joy. While doing that, they also thanked Punjab Kings for not retaining Glenn Maxwell, who played a crucial part in their win. “First Maxi-mum in Red and Gold and he nearly hits it out of Chennai! Thank you. PunjabKingsIPL We would hug you if not for social distancing,” tweeted Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Relieved to Hit First Six in a Year, Says ‘Monkey is Off the Back’-WATCH
The Punjab Kings admin replied by thanking the Royal Challengers Bangalore for their current skipper, KL Rahul, along with Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, and Sarfaraz Khan, who all were part of RCB till 2017.
Aww and thank you for Gayle, KL, Mandy, Sarfaraz, Mayank… #SaddaPunjab #IPL2021 #PunjabKings
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 9, 2021
Which prompted the RCB to take a sly dig at the Mohali-based franchise. RCB trolled Punjab for their rebranded jersey, logo, and colour, which is akin to that of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IPL 2021: Who is Harshal Patel—The Bowler Who Took a Fifer Against Mumbai Indians
You missed jersey, helmet, pads…and logo?
But between us, who’s keeping count?♂#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021
While Punjab Kings did retort but it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who ended the night on a happier note, for a second time.
Yes, thank you for inventing colours
And congrats on the win #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 #MIvRCB
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 9, 2021
The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab franchise were trolled heavily on social media when they unveiled their new jersey last month. Netizens sparked a meme fest on social media circuits after they got a glimpse of new jersey. Several fans claimed that the former one-time runners-up new red jersey has an uncanny resemblance to one of RCB’s old jerseys they sported in the previous editions of the IPL.
The Punjab Kings will sport the new jersey in their IPL 2021 campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule