IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Strongest Possible XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped up the mercurial Glenn Maxwell and this will beef the batting order. Virat Kohli will open the innings along with Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers will walk in at number 3.

At the auction this year, RCB snapped up young Indian batting talents Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai and Rajat Patidar. Also, they will have the services of experienced campaigners Sachin Baby and Dan Christian.

RCB’s squad for IPL 2021:Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat

Here is the strongest XI for RCB:

Openers: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has already declared that he would open the innings this season and he will be joined by young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who was one of the finds of the last season.

Middle Order: AB de Villiers, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell

Their newest acquisition Mohammed Azharuddeen will be a handy bet in the middle order and this will add a lot of depth and steel in the batting order. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell might just be the defining factor for the side.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian

Washington Sundar has established himself as a key all-rounder for India this season and this is the year, when he can be the finisher for the side. Also, he will be joined by the latest recruit Kyle Jamieson, who can hit lusty blows lower down the order and is a very good bowler.

Following them will be Dan Christian who has been in stunning form in the BBL and RCB would hope he could translate some of that into the IPL this season.

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

The bowling attack for RCB will consist of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj and they will be accompanied by Yuzvendra Chahal.