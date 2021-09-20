IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore to do This for Every Boundary or Wicket Picked Against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore has announced that for every boundary that RCB players hit and for every wicket they take against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg, their title sponsors will be donating to help frontline warriors.

IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES

Taking to Twitter, RCB on their official page stated, For every 6, 4 we hit and wicket we take today, our Title Sponsor be donating towards Give India’s frontline efforts. #CheerWithMuthootBlue for RCB @MuthootIndia #MuthootFinCorp #MuthootBlue #RCB #IPL #PlayBold #1Team1Fight."

Ahead of the match, the Bangalore-based franchise also paid tribute to their talismanic captain Virat Kohli, who will play his 200th IPL game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will become the fifth player to breach the 200 games mark after MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL FULL COVERAGE

Virat Kohli, on Sunday announced that he would step down as the captain of the franchise at the end of the IPL 2021 season.

In a video posted by RCB Virat Kohli said, “It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn’t an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here