IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Head To Head Record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in an afternoon affair on April 18, Sunday. The clash between RCB and KKR will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network including the Disney+Hotstar app.

Overall Head-to-Head: (26 matches- RCB 12 | KKR 14)

In the history of the Indian Premier League, the two teams have faced each other 26 times. The Bangalore outfit emerged victorious 12 times while KKR has an upper hand as they have won 14 matches.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB won by 82 runs

RCB won by 10 runs

KKR won by 5 wickets

KKR won by 6 wickets

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

The second match against KKR was one of the most memorable for RCB during IPL 2020. Batting first, KKR succumbed to a disastrous outing as Mohammed Siraj ran through KKR’s top-order and ended up with figures of 4-2-8-3. Owing to the disciplined bowling, RCB managed to restrict KKR to a paltry total of 84 runs in 20 overs. Chasing 85 was nothing less than a cakewalk and the Bangalore outfit completed the target within 14 overs.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

Batting first, RCB posted a mammoth total of 194 runs on the back of a stunning knock of 73 runs off 33 deliveries by AB de Villiers. Chasing 195, the Knight Riders could score only 112 runs in their 20 overs as Chris Morris and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each.

Meeting in Kolkata 2019:

Put to bat first, RCB skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as opening the innings, he launched an assault on the opposition bowlers. Kohli scored a stunning century in just 58 balls at a strike rate of 172.41 to propel the team towards a total of 213 for four. Batting second, KKR put up a great fight as they collected 203 runs but lost the game by five wickets.

Meeting in Bengaluru 2019:

Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, KKR and RCB presented another high-scoring game as both the teams scored 200+ runs. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers led from the front to help RCB score 205 in the first innings. In the second innings, Andre Russell showcased his power-hitting skills as he hammered 48 runs in just 13 balls to help KKR chase the target in 19.1 overs.

Meeting in Bengaluru 2018:

Playing in Bengaluru, RCB was again reasonable with the willow as they posted 175 runs on the board owing to 68 runs by skipper Kohli. However, it was the bowling unit that disappointed as they failed to defend the target. KKR scored 176 runs in 19.1 overs to win the game by six wickets.

