IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Welcome Daniel Sams & Harshal Patel Into The Side

Ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Australian pacer Daniel Sams and all-rounder Harshal Patel from the Delhi Capitals (DC). All the eight franchises part of the Indian Premier League revealed their respective lists of retained and released players on January 20. RCB surprised one and all after it was announced that they are letting go of ten players from their camp for the upcoming season.

RCB has retained 12 members from their IPL 2020 squad and the trade window implies that Sams and Patel will now be seen in red for the Bangalore based outfit. Both Sams and Patel were a part of the DC squad in the 13th edition of the IPL. RCB made an official announcement after they unloaded a massive clutter for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sams proved himself to be a find in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL) where he played for the Sydney Thunder. Although he missed out a few games due to a concussion, his strike-rate of 191.34 was a blessing for the Thunder to a large extent. He has everything in his repertoire, including slower cutters, yorkers and a sharp out swing.

30-year-old Patel was a part of five games for the Delhi based outfit in IPL 2020. The underrated Haryana all-rounder is a domestic cricket veteran. In the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the right-arm medium-pace bowler was the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and Dale Steyn had confirmed his unavailability for selection in the upcoming edition of the IPL, and as a result, they have been released.

RCB’s retained players

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, and Pawan Deshpande.

RCB's released players

Aaron Finch, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, and Pawan Negi.