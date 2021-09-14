IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Sport Blue Jersey to Honour Covid Warriors

To honour the covid-19 warriors, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport the blue jersey during then opening match of their UAE leg on September 20 when they face Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, that resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic," RCB tweeted on Tuesday.

Over the years, RCB has been wearing green jersey for one match during a season to show their support towards environment. However, this season, it will be for those who have been at the forefront of the war against coronavirus pandemic.

United to help and support the frontline warriors who have worked selflessly and tirelessly to fight the Covid Pandemic. 🙌🏻🙌🏻We are #1Team1Fight! 🔴🔵#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/W7fMXnvwrL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2021

They planned to do the same during the India leg of the IPL 2021 but because of the covid cases sprouting inside various team bio-bubbles, the league came to a screeching halt in the first week of May.

The season will now resume in UAE with the remaining matches to be played across three venues like last year. The first match upon resumption will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.

RCB resume their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Virat Kohli-led franchise will be without several of their overseas stars including Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen and Kane Richardson who have pulled out of the remainder of the season. On the other hand, allrounder Washington Sundar is out due to injury.

However, RCB have roped in replacements including Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tim David, George Garton and Akash Deep.

With five wins and two defeats from seven matches, Royal Challengers are currently third in the points table behind leaders Delhi Capitals and CSK who are second.

