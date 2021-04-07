- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Daniel Sams Tests Positive for Covid-19
RCB's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for Coronavirus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 7, 2021, 10:34 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced that their 28-year-old Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for Coronavirus. He is currently asymptomatic and is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.
He had tested negative in the first test but has tested positive in the 2nd Test. This comes just two days before RCB’ opening match against Mumbai Indians.
“Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility,” RCB tweeted.
“Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” they added.
He is the third cricketer after Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel to test positive for the virus. While Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal is currently in home quarantine, Axar Patel is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility.
On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians scout Kiran More also tested positive and two ground staff members plus one plumber have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Virat Kohli-led RCB will play their first game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
