IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Season Review in Numbers

Over the past seasons, Royal Challengers Bangalore has always been dependent on a couple of players to get the job done and this has led them nowhere. However, the story was different this year. From snapping up a number of match-winners at the auctions, to identifying specific roles for each players, the side seems to have turned a corner. In different matches and on different occasions, a number of different players raised their hands and contributed to the team’s cause.

For a change, the Virat Kohli led side surprised everyone by winning back-to-back matches, defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match. The team have performed exceptionally well this year, making sure to secure a place for themselves in the playoffs.

Harshal Patel, for instance, has been a real star with the ball and before the tournament was suspended, he was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets. He was ably assisted by Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj – especially with the new ball and then, towards the death overs.

As far as the batting is concerned, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell continue to be brilliant. The Proteas player has already won a couple of games for the side, while Maxwell seems to have fitted in perfectly in the scheme of things. At the same time, Devdutt Padikkal continued to impress as he laced his unbeaten hundred against the Rajasthan Royals. The side are number 3 on the points table with 5 wins in 7 games.

They, however, continue to have off days and the losses have been massive and this has resulted in a net run rate of -0.171.

One of the major concerns for the side has been the form of leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, but he too seemed to find his bearings when the tournament was suspended.

