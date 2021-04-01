IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Skipper Virat Kohli Checks Into Bio-Bubble

RCB skipper Virat Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bio-bubble ahead of the tournament opener on April 9. Mumbai will be up against RCB in Chennai when the tournament kicks off.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: CSK’s Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so

If you thought we were done breaking the internet for the day, think again! Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/p1BS81eChE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2021

RCB shared the news with across all the social media handles where Kohli was seen wearing a mask. Earlier RCB’s Director of Cricket said that Glenn Maxwell will have an important role to play in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s middle-order as he can ‘turn a game on its head.’

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?

“He (Maxwell) is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience,” said Hesson while speaking to the media during a virtual interaction.Hesson was responding to a question on whether it made sense to splurge Rs 14.25 crore on Maxwell despite knowing that he hasn’t clicked much in the preceding IPL seasons.

“On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills and we are looking at how we can do that,” Hesson added.“I am waiting to speak to him and be clear about his role. It’s just been a few days. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so its better he understands his role implicitly. He has good skills, highly experienced and will also be part of leadership group,” added the former New Zealand coach.