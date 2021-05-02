IPL 2021: RR Opener Jos Buttler Scores Maiden T20 Century, Hits 124 off 64

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler on Sunday scored his maiden century in T20 cricket during an IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opening the innings, Buttler scored 124 off 64 with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

His effort is now also the highest individual score of the season so far.

Buttler is the third player to score a century this season after his RR captain Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal. He’s also the third England batter to have reached the milestone in IPL after Kevin Pietersen, Jonny Bairstow (one century each) and Ben Stokes (twice).

Before today’s knock, the 30-year-old’s highest score in the format was 95 not out. Apart from one century now, the wicketkeeper-batter has also scored 46 half-centuries in T20s as well.

Opening the innings alongside young Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler added 17 runs before the latter was dismissed in the third over. He was then joined by skipper Samson and the two added 150 runs for the second wicket.

Samson missed out on his fifty by two runs holing out to Abdul Samad off Vijay Shankar. However, Buttler continued and completed his hundred to help RR finish with a big total vs SRH.

He has now scored 1968 runs in 65 IPL matches at an average of 35.14 including one century and 11 fifties.

His 124 is also the highest ever for RR in IPL history as he overtook the record set by Samson earlier in the season when he made 119 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

His fifty came off 39 deliveries, in style with a six off Sandeep Sharma. And he shifted gears for his next fifty runs, getting them in just 17 deliveries.

RR posted 220/3 after being put in to bat by SRH captain Kane Williamson.

