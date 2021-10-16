IPL 2021 RR Team Review: Nothing Royal About The Men in Pink's Fluctuating Season

Another year, another fluctuating performance by Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The Jaipur-based franchise did not have the most excellent start to the season as their strike bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out with an injury, and they lost the services of Ben Stokes after a few matches. They even saw a few of their players withdraw from the league citing concerning COVID conditions in India before the league itself was halted for about four months. RR managed to win three games out of the seven matches played during the India leg despite the setbacks.

When the IPL 2021 season resumed, they were boosted by the availability of Liam Livingstone, who was in top form in The Hundred. They even roped in Evin Lewis, another batter who was in a purple patch. However, Jos Buttler decided to skip the tournament. Rajasthan Royals won the first match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg as Kartik Tyagi bowled a brilliant over to defend four runs in the final six balls of the game.

Sanju Samson’s team then lost three matches on the trot before beating Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. They would have had to win the last two matches to stand a chance to qualify for the playoff. However, they were bowled out for 90 and 85 in the remaining two games.

IPL 2021 Record: Played: 14; Won: 5; Lost: 9; Standing: 7th

High point

Very few, that too primarily individual high points. Sanju Samson’s century in the first match of their IPL 2021 season. Jos Buttler’s 124 against Sunrisers, which was their last match in the India leg. Then in UAE, Kartik Tyagi’s over against Punjab Kings and their batting line-up’s excellent performance against Chennai Super Kings as they stopped the CSK juggernaut by beating them by seven wickets.

Low point

Well, they got off to an undesirable start, then things only went south from there. Their batting line-up was always a problem for them, but they were at their absolute worst in the last two games, where the entire team got bowled out for 90 and 85.

Captaincy verdict

To be fair, Sanju Samson never had his complete squad at his disposal. He did not have his strike bowler, his prime all-rounder could only play just a couple of matches, and Jos Buttler could play only five games. So, it’ll be wrong to give a harsh verdict. However, it was inconsistent, just like his batting. There were a few decisions that clicked and a few which were disasters.

Most valuable player

The captain, Sanju Samson himself. He contributed with the bat in almost all of Rajasthan Royals’ wins, with a score of 484. He is currently the sixth-highest run-getter this season.

Major disappointment

Chris Morris. Rajasthan paid big bucks for the South African all-rounder, but he just did not work for them. He played 11 matches, scored just 67 runs, and picked up 11 wickets. HE is also the wicket-getter this season for RR.

Season verdict

Another season to forget! Rajasthan Royals owners will have a task at hand when they huddle up to decide what’s the way forward for them. With the mega auction coming up, we may see them not retain any of their players. Anyway, coming back to the season, Rajasthan Royals lacked steel in the middle. There were over-reliant on Sanju Samson after the departure of their English trio. The Indian players lacked experience, and the overseas players never were inconsistent and never really won them a match post the resumption of the 2021 season of the IPL.

Statistics

Most runs: Sanju Samson (484)

Most wickets: Chris Morris (11)

Highest individual score: Jos Buttler (124 v SRH)

Best Bowling Figures: Chris Morris (4/23)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here