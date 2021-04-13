RR vs PBKS: Chris Morris' Reaction After Sanju Samson Turns Down a Single is Priceless

Not everything was sublime about Sanju Samson’s stunning IPL 2021 century on Monday night at the Wankhede. His decision to send back Chris Morris as the South African was haring down to the striker’s end off the penultimate delivery with Rajasthan Royals needing five to win has divided opinions.

While to the uninitiated, Samson’s decision may seem a bit odd but the touch that the Rajasthan Royals captain was against Punjab Kings on Monday justified his controversial call. Samson was the more likelier of the two RR batters on the pitch to find a boundary having 19 of them during his century – 12 fours and seven sixes. Morris had at best looked scratchy even though he had faced just four deliveries.

Chasing a mammoth 222, RR found themselves agonizingly close to the target thanks to Samson’s third IPL ton. However, Arshdeep Singh, the PBKS seamer, held his nerves, defending five runs off the final two deliveries with Samson holing out on 119.

Not everyone was amused by Samson’s call though. Morris was one of them and his expressions made it clear after being sent back made clear his annoyance at the decision.

That also sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

The likes of Sanjay Manjrekar among others backed Samson.

RR thus lost their season opener but it must have raised their hopes considering the manner in which Samson has set the ball rolling, becoming the first centurion this IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman was their leading run-getter last season as well and is the current holder of the orange cap as well.

RR will next be in action against last-year’s finalists Delhi Capitals on April 15 at the same venue. They are scheduled to play a total of five matches in Mumbai before shifting base to the national capital for their second-leg of the season.

