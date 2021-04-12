IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS - Jhye Richardson Set for Debut, RR Ponder Jofra Archer Replacement in XI

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings begin their IPL 2021 campaign taking on each other at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Both teams are filled with power hitters, which should make it a high scoring contest. The CSK vs DC match earlier in the same venue showed that 200 could probably be par score on the track. RR have a new captain in Sanju Samson who has promised an aggressive brand of cricket. PBKS have KL Rahul at the helm and plenty of hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle.

We take a look at the potential playing XI for both sides.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Last season they started well with consecutive victories, however, lost the plot after that. Sanju Samson, who has taken over the reins from Steve Smith was their highest scorer with 375 runs in 14 matches. To put that into perspective, he was 16th in last year’s highest run-getters list. To address that, they have heavily invested in their middle-order. Chris Morris, Shivam Dube and Liam Livingstone have all been roped in by the Royals. This time too the Royals would be banking heavily on their openers to lay the platform, especially considering the match will be played at Wankhede.

It’s expected that RR could open with Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes!

In the bowling department, however, there looks to be a gap. Last year Jofra Archer was their highest-wicket taker with 20 wickets, their second-highest was Rahul Tewatia with 10. With Jofra Archer missing in action, a lot would depend on the shoulders of Morris and Stokes as they gear up to face a formidable Punjab batting line-up. Mustafizur, who was bought at the latest auction could also prove to be very important for the Jaipur-based franchise.

Possible playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat

PUNJAB KINGS

The main problem that Punjab faced last season was not being able to get over the line on numerous occasions. Since then they have invested heavily in potential match winners. They bought nine players in a major squad rejig at the auction, and left out Glenn Maxwell. Dawid Malan was added to their already enviable list of hard-hitting batsmen along with Tamil Nadu’s Sharukh Khan. They boosted their bowling line-up with the acquisition of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. The latter had a sensational Big Bash campaign.

Mohammad Shami-led bowling line-up will have a relatively tougher task at hand as compared to the batters as they gear up to face the might of the RR batting line-up which consists of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Also their memory of the game at the Sharjah Cricket last season could haunt them.

Possible playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques/Fabian Allen, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

