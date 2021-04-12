IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS - KL Rahul vs Chris Morris and Other Key Battles to Look Out For

Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns here on Monday. Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent.

Let us look at some key battles which can decide the outcome of the match:

KL Rahul vs Chris Morris

KL Rahul the batsman had a season to remember as he finished as the highest run-getter in IPL 2020 with 670 runs in 14 games at an average of 55.83. This year too his franchise Punjab Kings will have high hopes on him to them a good start when the season starts. However, his form had been under scrutiny during the T20Is series against England in which he scored 14, 0, 0 and 1. It looked like he was slowly getting back the groove as he scored an unbeaten 62 and 108 in the ODI series.

The bowler who would be given the duty to lead the line for Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Jofra Archer, Chris Morris will be the Royals’ big hope to stop KL Rahul when they face each other at the Wankhede. In 2019 and 2020, the Proteas has played just nine matches each but have picked up 13 and 11 wickets respectively. He has a knack for scalping crucial wickets and keeping the run flow in check.

Mohammad Shami vs Sanju Samson

The battle between these two Indians can prove to be very crucial keeping in mind that the game will be played at the Wankhede. Shami, one of India’s has been brilliant for Punjab over the years and was also their highest wicket-taker last season with 20 wickets. Punjab would rely on him again to give them early breakthroughs.

Up against him will be one of the cleanest hitters in the game right now, Sanju Samson. The new Rajasthan Royals captain was the franchise’s highest run-scorer last season and the Royals would be hoping that he continues his form when the season kicks in. Samson, who mainly plays as an opener has the crucial responsibility of laying the platform for the next batsmen to build the innings on.

Nicholas Pooran vs Rahul Tewatia

Nicholas Pooran is one of the many hard-hitting batsmen that Punjab Kings boast this season. The man from the Caribbean was Punjab’s third-highest scorer last season behind KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and Kumble and co would be hoping for something similar from the southpaw this season as well.

Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan Royals’ revelation last season with the bat was also their second-highest wicket-taker. With an economy rate of just over 7, he picked up 10 wickets. This year too a lot will depend on his shoulders as he is one of the senior spinners in the squad along with Shreyas Gopal.

