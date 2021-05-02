IPL 2021 - RR vs SRH Preview: Bottom-Placed Teams Seek Reversal of Fortunes

Seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals will clash with bottom of the table, Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi in the afternoon of the 2nd of May, Sunday. Royals promised much at the start of the season but since then have seen their form decline in the tournament. SRH, on the other hand, have gifted away a few matches and not made the most of their opportunities and now find themselves with an uphill task to make a comeback in the competition. They would hope that a change in captaincy will also change the fortunes of the franchise.

IPL 2021: David Warner Axed as SRH Skipper, Kane Williamson to Lead Team

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals have not gelled and performed as a unit. There have been some individual performances but three to four players have not collectively delivered in a match. Skipper Sanju Samson holds the key to their batting in the top-order. He started with a hundred but then registered three single-digit scores before again recording a couple of 40s. Samson has to score big and do so at a high rate to give Royals any chance of making a comeback in the tournament.

Jos Buttler has not been at his best and aggregated only 130 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 127.45. David Miller has managed just 95 in 5 which includes an innings of 62. Riyan Parag has not done justice to his talent and has a high score of just 25. Shivam Dube has got a couple of starts but failed to convert them into a match-winning total.

Chris Morris has bagged 11 wickets while Chetan Sakariya has also been impressive with 7 conceding just 8 runs per over. Jaydev Unadkat has been restrictive but Rahul Tewatia has been a disappointment with his leg breaks just fetching one wicket and going away at 9.37 per over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The change at the helm might just be the masterstroke SRH needed to reverse their dwindling fortunes in IPL 2021. Warner has been a patch of the destructive batsman he was in the past and a complete focus on his batting might help him re-discover his best for SRH. He has a scoring rate of just 110.28 in the competition

Jonny Bairstow has been the standout batsman for the Sunrisers with 218 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 141.55.

SRH have a big problem with their lower order. There is no depth after Manish Pandey and skipper Kane Williamson in the middle order with the likes of Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad and Virat Singh not making any substantial contribution with the bat.

The failure of Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball has dealt a big blow to SRH this year – the veteran Indian pacer has just bagged 3 wickets in 4 matches and gone at slightly above 9 per over. He is expected to make a comeback into the XI against the Royals after suffering a thigh strain which kept him out of the previous two encounters.

Wicket-taking has been a huge problem for the Sunrisers in the season – they have managed to dismiss more than half the opposition side only on two occasions in the competition.

WHEN: 2nd May, 3:30 PM IST

WHERE: Delhi, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

RR Team News

RR will be forced to play the same XI. They do not have too many options after four of their overseas players have exited the tournament – Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer due to injury and Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 David Miller, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Rahul Tewatia, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

SRH Team News

SRH need to bring in lower-order hitter Abdul Samad in place of Vijay Shankar. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also needs to be drafted in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Jagadeesha Suchith, 9 Sandeep Sharma, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH lead the recent head to head 3-2.

SRH won by 8 wickets

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

SRH won by 5 wickets

SRH won by 11 runs

To watch out for

Jos Buttler hasn’t been at his destructive best in IPL 2021. He needs a big score at the top of the order to ease the pressure on Sanju Samson. The England star has a strike rate of around 144 in all T20 cricket.

Quotes:

RR: Surely, a few runs short, maybe around 20-25 runs short. We were going on nicely with the bat, but didn’t finish well: RR skipper, Sanju Samson after his side’s loss against the Mumbai Indians.

SRH: I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par. I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders – SRH skipper, David Warner after his painfully slow 57 off 55 balls against CSK.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here