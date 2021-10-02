IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Century in Vain as Rajasthan Royals Win Run-Fest in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals made a mockery of Chennai Super Kings’ stiff target of 190 as they chased it down with more than two overs to spare at Abu Dhabi. Yashaswi Jaiswal slammed 21-ball fifty as Royals were off to a flyer; they were above 150 mark by the 12th over of the innings. The reason being wayward bowling from CSK’s top bowlers, including Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood. While Curran gave away 55, Hazlewood accounted for 54 runs and CSK never looked like coming back into the game. It was one-way traffic! Full credit to Shivam Dube as well who remained unbeaten at 64 and kept hitting timely sixes to maintain a healthy run rate throughout the innings. With this win Rajasthan not only broke CSK’s winning streak, they also made situation complicated in IPL points table with four teams at 12 points each—KKR, MI, PBKS and Royals themselves. Except SRH, these four teams remain in contention for playoffs as of now.

Meanwhile it was heartbreak moment for young Ruturaj Gaikwad who slammed his maiden IPL ton and would have loved to be on the winning side. His century (101 off 60) earlier made sure that he claims the Orange Cap and dazzles the crowd who came out and enjoyed a run fest. Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out to make a mockery of Royals’ bowling attack in their 12th round encounter. Some of his shots in the off-side region would be remembered for times to come.

Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15 balls) scythed through the Royals attack at the back-end as CSK added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs. In fact, in the final over, Jadeja faced four deliveries, leaving Gaikwad with two deliveries and he pulled Mustafizur Rahman off the final delivery to complete the coveted landmark.

For the Royals, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/39 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler but his joy of getting three scalps was spoilt by Gaikwad with two back-to-back sixes — one over long-off and other into the sightscreen. The sixes over mid-wicket off left-arm seamers Akash Singh and Mustafizur were delightful as it landed at least 20 yards behind the ropes into the grass banks.

