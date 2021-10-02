IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Sets IPL On Fire With Maiden Century, Takes Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his maiden IPL ton in a most thrilling way, hitting the final ball of the innings for a maximum. The 24-year-old was in danger of missing out on an exciting opportunity as Ravindra Jadeja on the other end went on a rampage against Rajasthan Royals. He slammed a six and a four off Mustafizur Rahman while the youngster was stranded at the other end with just three balls to go. Eventually, he managed play final two balls of which he missed the penultimate delivery. However, he launched the final ball over leg side to send CSK dressing room and fans in a tizzy.

Harsha Bhogle: “Ravindra Jadeja was hitting boundaries, were you worried about your century?".Ruturaj Gaikwad: “No, not at all. The team score matters. Individual score doesn’t matter". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2021

The next decade’s super star has emerged for @ChennaiIPL! What a knock @Ruutu1331 brilliant display all around the ground! #CSKvsRR #IPL2021— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 2, 2021

Gaikwad has been among the runs for a long long time which started around the same time last year in UAE. CSK were losing games, but the youngsters was among the runs; he hit three consecutive half centuries back then. His runs continued to come this year as well, especially his scores in UAE leg reads: 101*(60), 45(38), 40(28), 38(26), 88*(58), 62*(49), 72(53), 65*(51).

Ruturaj 🔥🔥🔥. What a knock and what a player👏👏 #csk #CSKvsRR— Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 2, 2021

He started off slowly tonight as he reached his half century in 43 balls, but picked up the gear effortlessly, hitting next 50 in just 17 balls! With this effort, he has also become the youngest centurion at IPL; he also claimed the Orange Cap from Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul. His innings also saw a huge SIX—94 Meters which made fans go crazy on Twitter. When asked about Jadeja’s dominance at the other end, Gaiwad replied: “At the end of the day, team score matters, individual score doesn’t matters until unless your team is winning. I was happy to see Jadeja scoring the runs at the other end".

