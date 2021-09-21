IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Anxious Parents Missed Most of His Match-winning Innings Against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings resumed their IPL 2021 journey with a win courtesy a well-paced innings by their 24-year-old opener from Pune, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The stylish right-handed batsman played a watchful innings at a time CSK were losing wickets on the other end and played till the last ball to help MS Dhoni-led side to cross the 150-run mark and put up a respectable total on the board. While, the entire CSK fanbase cherished his performance, Ruturaj’s parents missed it, rather they chose to do so out of anxiety.

In an interview to Indianexpress.com, Ruturaj’s parents said that they only watch him play only after he completed his half-century. “We get tense before every match and feel the pressure even more because Ruturaj opens the innings for his team. Only after he settles down do we prefer to watch him play," his father, Dashrath Gaikwad, said.

Ruturaj’s parents were returning to their native place in Pune, on the day of the match and only switched on the match after they were informed that he had scored a 50.

“By the time we reached the village, the match had already started. But we still did not watch it. Only after we got to learn from the villagers and relatives that he had scored 50 runs, we watched the rest of the match. However, his mother watched the game only for a while and then got down with household chores,” Dashrath added.

However, this is not the only match they skipped, his parents further revealed that they have hardly watched any of his matches even during his school days. “If we go to the ground, it will play at the back of his mind and put an added pressure on him… We hardly discuss cricket with him at home. In fact, we discuss everything but cricket with him."

Ruturaj’s outing was praised by one and all and his father believes that it should give him confidence to continue this level of performance as the season proceeds. “This particular inning came under severe pressure, as Chennai Super Kings were three down for 7. Ruturaj first settled down and then launched an attack on Mumbai Indians in the company of Dwayne Bravo. Since he lifted his team from a precarious position to a winning position, it should certainly infuse new confidence in him," he said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad hit nine boundaries and four sixes to remain unbeaten on 88 from 58 balls.

