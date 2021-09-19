IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Heroics Rescue Chennai Super Kings, Twitter Hail CSK Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 24-year-old right hand batter from Pune was the toast of Chennai super Kings fanbase as his unbeaten 88 off 58 balls propelled CSK to 156 against Mumbai Indians.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni opted to bat first but Chennai kept on losing losing wickets in quick successions and were reduced to 24/4 when MS Dhoni pulled straight to Boult at deep square leg. Jadeja then joined Gaikwad in the middle as the duo resurrected CSK’s innings. Jadeja departed but Gaikwad carried on, scoring his sixth IPL fifty. He then finished off CSK’s innings with a glorious six off Jasprit Bumrah.

His efforts were praised by former cricketers and fans alike on social media.

Not surprised to see someone named Gaikwad doing well in Chennai😉 #CSKvsMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/uqtv7pUZJK— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 19, 2021

From 7/3 to 156/6, What a fightback!Outstanding from @Ruutu1331,the maturity on show to construct an innings was commendable. This is going to be a cracker of a contest!#VIVOIPL #IPL2O21 #CSKvsMI #Cricket #CSK #MI — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 19, 2021

What a come back by @ChennaiIPL from 20/5 to 150 odd, thought the match was over but now it’s an even contest all thanks to #Ruthiraj , what a brilliant knock, all his shots looked exquisite,he gives the boys in yellow a fighting chance! #CSKvsMI #IPL2021— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 19, 2021

For a young man of slight build and classical batting technique, Ruturaj Gaikwad has adapted very efficiently to T20 cricket.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 19, 2021

There will never be a young player better than Ruturaj Gaikwad. pic.twitter.com/IfqIr0UI7S— ` (@rahulmsd_91) September 19, 2021

Starting a crowdfund of 17 crores for Ruturaj Gaikwad.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) September 19, 2021

A shot like this against Bumrah! #Ruturaj Gaikwad may jave just played the shot of the #IPL2O21 . pic.twitter.com/4MEQ6zZ3P0— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 19, 2021

Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 is also the highest individual score of a CSK player against Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) against Mumbai Indians

