IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Heroics Rescue Chennai Super Kings, Twitter Hail CSK Batter
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Heroics Rescue Chennai Super Kings, Twitter Hail CSK Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant knock against MI (Photo: IPL/BCCI)

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his bat through for an unbeaten 88 to power Chennai Super Kings to a respectable 156/6 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the 24-year-old right hand batter from Pune was the toast of Chennai super Kings fanbase as his unbeaten 88 off 58 balls propelled CSK to 156 against Mumbai Indians.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni opted to bat first but Chennai kept on losing losing wickets in quick successions and were reduced to 24/4 when MS Dhoni pulled straight to Boult at deep square leg. Jadeja then joined Gaikwad in the middle as the duo resurrected CSK’s innings.  Jadeja departed but Gaikwad carried on, scoring his sixth IPL fifty. He then finished off CSK’s innings with a glorious six off Jasprit Bumrah.

His efforts were praised by former cricketers and fans alike on social media.

Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 is also the highest individual score of a CSK player against Mumbai Indians.

Brief scores:  Chennai Super Kings 156/6 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 88 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Dwayne Bravo 23, Adam Milne 2/21, Jasprit Bumrah 2/33, Trent Boult 2/35) against Mumbai Indians

first published:September 19, 2021, 22:07 IST