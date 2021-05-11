- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
IPL 2021 Safe Hands: Players Who Took The Most Catches
While we saw some great hits, fine bowling, the energy while fielding was also at par. We look at players who impressed the fans their fielding and helped their bowlers to pick up wickets by grabbing the most numbers of catches this season
Indian Premier League 14 (IPL 14) may have been suspended because of the COVID-19 surge, but while it was played, we saw some phenomenal cricketing action on the field.
IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season
This season, like any other IPL season, saw some close contest between bat bowl with cricketers playing their heart out for their respective teams. So, while we saw some great hits, fine bowling, the energy while fielding was also at par. We look at players who impressed the fans their fielding and helped their bowlers to pick up wickets by grabbing the most numbers of catches this season.
Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)
Ravindra Jadeja is an exceptional talent on the field and is undoubtedly one of the best fielders in the world currently. So, to see his number at the top of the list of most catches does not come as surprise. Apart from saving runs in the field, Jadeja caught 8 catches in the 7 matches that he played for his side.
Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)
Shikhar Dhawan was having a phenomenal season with the bat and fielding. Apart from topping the orange cap ranking with 380 runs in his 8 matches, Shikhar also showcased his fielding abilities while collecting 8 successful catches this season.
Steve Smith (Delhi Capital)
While it may not have been a great season with the bat for Steve Smith, the former Australian skipper was having a good season in the field. He took 7 catches in 6 matches that he played.
Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Eoin Morgan was having a forgettable season with the bat and we hope to see him turn things around if the season returns. However, Morgan was having a good season in the field as he collected 6 catches in the 7 matches he played for the KKR.
Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royal)
Riyan Parag is one of the hottest talents in the IPL, from bowling in a sometimes-unusual action to his batting and his presence in the field, Parag did everything. He took 6 catches for his team this season.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RR, IPL, 202111 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
CSK vs KKR, IPL, 202112 May Wednesday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule