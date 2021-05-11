IPL 2021 Safe Hands: Players Who Took The Most Catches

Indian Premier League 14 (IPL 14) may have been suspended because of the COVID-19 surge, but while it was played, we saw some phenomenal cricketing action on the field.

IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season

This season, like any other IPL season, saw some close contest between bat bowl with cricketers playing their heart out for their respective teams. So, while we saw some great hits, fine bowling, the energy while fielding was also at par. We look at players who impressed the fans their fielding and helped their bowlers to pick up wickets by grabbing the most numbers of catches this season.

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja is an exceptional talent on the field and is undoubtedly one of the best fielders in the world currently. So, to see his number at the top of the list of most catches does not come as surprise. Apart from saving runs in the field, Jadeja caught 8 catches in the 7 matches that he played for his side.

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals)

Shikhar Dhawan was having a phenomenal season with the bat and fielding. Apart from topping the orange cap ranking with 380 runs in his 8 matches, Shikhar also showcased his fielding abilities while collecting 8 successful catches this season.

Steve Smith (Delhi Capital)

While it may not have been a great season with the bat for Steve Smith, the former Australian skipper was having a good season in the field. He took 7 catches in 6 matches that he played.

Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Eoin Morgan was having a forgettable season with the bat and we hope to see him turn things around if the season returns. However, Morgan was having a good season in the field as he collected 6 catches in the 7 matches he played for the KKR.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royal)

Riyan Parag is one of the hottest talents in the IPL, from bowling in a sometimes-unusual action to his batting and his presence in the field, Parag did everything. He took 6 catches for his team this season.

