IPL 2021: Sakshi Gets Emotional After MS Dhoni Rolls Back Years To Take CSK to Finals

Chennai Super Kings were on course chasing 171 in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday when they lost three quick wickets. Suddenly, the Delhi Capitals were on fire in the field and experts said it could be anyone" game. And when the cricketing world thought Ravindra Jadeja would walk out after the dismissal of Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni sauntered out even as the equation became difficult.

He signalled his intention with a six off Avesh Khan, muscling a length ball over cow corner for a six. CSK now needed 13 runs off the final over and Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to Tom Curran. The equation was still in favour of Delhi Capitals and the cameras panned to the stands where Sakshi Dhoni could be seen holding her daughter and keeping her fingers crossed.

Tom Curran got rid of Moeen Ali off the first ball, and there was huge pressure on MS Dhoni, but this wasn’t the first time Dhoni was in this position. Curran took pace off the next delivery, Dhoni waited for the ball to arrive and smacked it through covers for a boundary.

Curran responded with a full-length delivery next, and Dhoni tried to smack it over mid-wicket. The ball took the inside edge and raced past the short fine leg for another boundary. The pressure was now on Tom Curran, who bowled a wide next. The first three deliveries had reduced the equation to 4 runs off 3 for CSK. This was just perfect for Dhoni, who pulled the fourth ball for another boundary and sent the crowd and the CSK dugout into a frenzy.

The cameras panned to Sakshi once again and she was in tears even as she hugged her daughter.

With his win, Dhoni has led CSK to yet another final and they are now favourites to clinch their 4th IPL trophy.

“It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

