IPL 2021: Sam Curran - Top-Order Wickets & Cameos With The Bat - CSK's Highest Impact Player in IPL 2021
Sam Curran has been CSK's highest impact player thus far in IPL 2021. He has taken crucial wickets and been extremely restrictive in the powerplay while also coming up with the cameos in the lower order.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 11:29 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings have made a more positive and confident start to their IPL campaign in 2021 winning two of their first three matches. While Deepak Chahar and Moeen Ali won the Player of the Match awards in their two victories this season, there is another player – an allrounder whose contributions with the bat and ball have largely gone unnoticed.
Sam Curran has been the constant for CSK and has given three high impact performances in their first three matches of the tournament.
After hitting 13 off 6 deliveries from number 8, it was Curran who pushed the Rajasthan Royals on the backfoot by giving CSK two early breakthroughs within the powerplay in Mumbai. He bowled an excellent first over conceding just three runs – this was the second over of the innings after Chahar had been taken for 11 in the first over. He then trapped Manan Vohra in his very next over by setting him up with a short-pitched delivery tempting him to play the pull shot straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja – the Royals had got off to a good start and CSK needed that early breakthrough – Curran was the man!
The crafty left-arm seamer then got the big wicket of Sanju Samson in his third over – the last over of the powerplay foxing him with a slower one only to slice an easy catch at mid on. He had frustrated Samson by not letting him away in the over bowling three deliveries for a solitary run before prizing the star batsman out. The destructive opposition skipper had been dismissed for just one – this was the turning point of the match. Samson, with the form he was in and with the top heavy structure of the RR line-up, is equivalent to half the team’s batting. Curran was, once again, brilliantly restrictive conceding just 2 runs in the over within the powerplay. His efforts with the new ball pegged the Royals on the backfoot and gave CSK control for the rest of the match.
Curran had got the wicket of the hard-hitting Shahrukh Khan conceding just 12 runs in his 4 overs against the Punjab Kings. 12 of his 18 deliveries weren’t scored off. Batting at number 8, he blasted 34 off 15 deliveries hammering four fours and two sixes providing CSK the necessary impetus at the death against the Delhi Capitals.
Cameos down the order, restrictive bowling and big wickets in the powerplay – Sam Curran has chipped in with significant performances in all three of the CSK matches thus far in the tournament. Not as big and tall in size, but that has been no measure of his stature and impact so far in IPL 2021
