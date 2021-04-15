IPL 2021: Sania Mirza's Father Imran Unhappy With Lack of Local Talent in SRH

Imran Mirza, Sania Mirza’s father came out with some criticisms against SRH after the franchise ended up losing the second game of the tournament. SRH slumped to another loss at Chepauk and Mirza was quick enough to air his views. “No local player was considered good enough to be selected in SRH. They even didn’t think Hyderabad is a safe venue to host matches while seriously Covid-hit centres got the nod. Looks like SRH will end up with few wins and a dwindling home support. Time to introspect,” wrote Mirza on Twitter.

No local player was considered good enough to be selected in SRH. They even didn’t think Hyderabad is a safe venue to host matches while seriously Covid-hit centres got the nod. Looks like SRH will end up with few wins and a dwindling home support. Time to introspect. #IPL #SRH — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) April 14, 2021

His tweets are an apparent reference to the lack of local Hyderbadi player who could feature at IPL. He also targeted the BCCI for not hosting a single game in Hyderabad. No games in Hyderabad meant no home support for SRH.

Earlier SRH slumped to another loss in IPL 2021. They had lost the first game against KKR and by losing their second game against RCB they have made the matters worse. SRH were well on course for a win when the strategic timeout was taken. But the very next ball, a terrible downslide begun with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey throwing their wickets away. This didn’t go down well with the CEO who was apparently in shock.

For the second time in two days, the Chepauk pitch continued to play the tricks to the team batting second. Even in Mumbai vs KKR game, KKR were firmly oncourse and suddenly it seemed that all hell broke loose. Last night as the second strategic timeout was taken, it was clearly broadcast that how SRH skipper David Warner asked his batters to play with a straight bat. But nothing of that sort happened. Jonny Bairstow threw his wicket and others too followed suit.

