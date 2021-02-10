IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as Batting Consultant Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side as a batting consultant for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side as a batting consultant for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India batsman will join Mike Hesson, who is the director of cricket operations for RCB and Simon Katich, who is the head coach, as part of a star-studded coaching team. RCB also have Sridharan Sriram as batting and spin-bowling coach while Adam Griffith is present in the ranks as a bowling coach with Shankar Basu part of the team as a strength and conditioning coach.

Bangar was first named as the batting coach of India in August 2014 - a role he continued in until the 2019 World Cup before he was replaced by Vikram Rathour.

This isn't the first IPL gig for Bangar, who has previously worked as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab. He started as the assistant coach during the IPL season in 2014 and was promoted to head coach as the side managed to reach the final.

He continued with the franchise for three more seasons but had to step down from the role to avoid conflict of interest.

RCB have released a total of 10 players which includes 5 from overseas ahead of the auctions next month. Virat Kohli will lead the team which will be without the services of Dale Steyn, one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament's history who has skipped the coveted league this season.

Australia's impressive leg spinner, Adam Zampa has been retained by the RCB. With Yuzvendra Chahal in the side it will be interesting to see how many games the Australian gets in the tournament. Zampa has picked 195 wickets in 162 innings in T20 cricket at an average of 21.4 and economy rate of 7.27.

Retained players: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Released players: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel