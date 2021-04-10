- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds AB de Villiers, Calls him ''Better than Genius''
Hitting two sixes and four boundaries, the veteran batsman scored 48 runs in mere 27 balls.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 7:58 PM IST
Famous commentator and former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar showered praise on South African batsman AB de Villiers terming him ''better than genius''. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) team, de Villiers turned the tides in his favour after scoring an unprecedented 48 runs innings while chasing a target of 160 runs set by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 championship.
Hitting two sixes and four boundaries, the veteran batsman scored 48 runs in mere 27 balls. Though in thelast over he got run out when RCB needed just 2 runs out of 2 balls and Harshal Patel did the needful by hitting the last ball of Marco Jansen, stealing victory from the jaws of Virat Kohli lead Mumbai Indians. This fabulous show of cricket by De Villiers made Sanjay Manjrekar say that is there any adjective better than ‘genius’ then that should be reserved for AB de Villiers.
“English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’? That’s what AB is! Really!” said Manjrekar in a tweet after AB's innings on Friday.
De Villiers changed the course of the game in just two overs after aggressively attacking the two spinners, Krunal Pandya(1/25) and Rahul Chahar(0/43).
English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’? That’s what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021
Today Ravi Shastri, team India's head coach also made a tweet on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant before the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2021 in Mumbai.
The coach and the former Indian cricketer tweeted, "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK – @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals.”
Rishabh Pant owing to his magnificent performances against England and Australia not only proved his credibility while playing for the Indian cricket team but also made his way to become the captain of the Delhi Daredevils team after Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule