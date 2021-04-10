IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Lauds AB de Villiers, Calls him ''Better than Genius''

Famous commentator and former Indian cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar showered praise on South African batsman AB de Villiers terming him ''better than genius''. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) team, de Villiers turned the tides in his favour after scoring an unprecedented 48 runs innings while chasing a target of 160 runs set by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 championship.

Hitting two sixes and four boundaries, the veteran batsman scored 48 runs in mere 27 balls. Though in thelast over he got run out when RCB needed just 2 runs out of 2 balls and Harshal Patel did the needful by hitting the last ball of Marco Jansen, stealing victory from the jaws of Virat Kohli lead Mumbai Indians. This fabulous show of cricket by De Villiers made Sanjay Manjrekar say that is there any adjective better than ‘genius’ then that should be reserved for AB de Villiers.

“English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’? That’s what AB is! Really!” said Manjrekar in a tweet after AB's innings on Friday.

De Villiers changed the course of the game in just two overs after aggressively attacking the two spinners, Krunal Pandya(1/25) and Rahul Chahar(0/43).

English not my strong suit. What’s the adjective for ‘better than genius’? That’s what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021

Today Ravi Shastri, team India's head coach also made a tweet on MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant before the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match in the IPL 2021 in Mumbai.

The coach and the former Indian cricketer tweeted, "Guru vs Chela. Bahot Maza aayega aaj. Stump Mic suniyega zaroor #DhoniReturns #Pant #IPL2021 #DCvsCSK – @ChennaiIPL @DelhiCapitals.”

Rishabh Pant owing to his magnificent performances against England and Australia not only proved his credibility while playing for the Indian cricket team but also made his way to become the captain of the Delhi Daredevils team after Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury.

