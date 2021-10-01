IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Still Not ‘Convinced’ With Ravindra Jadeja’s Batting

Chennai Super Kings have become the first team to seal their spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2021. The form of the openers, and the lower middle-order, along with the bowlers, have contributed to the consistent run of the Dhoni-led outfit. Ravindra Jadeja has played a pivotal part for the side, both with the bat and ball and has bailed the team on more than one occasion this season.

Jadeja has been an improved batsman over the last 15 years, but former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is still not convinced as far as the all-rounder’s ability with bat goes. Speaking on an ESPNCricinfo show, Manjrekar said that he was not convinced with Jadeja’s batting, more so in the role, CSK has given him. He added that all his exploits have come against medium pacers that include Harshal Patel and Prasidh Krishna, but his approach against high-quality pacers is not yet known.

“He has pounced on bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen whether he will be attacking against the quick pacers who try to attack him,” Manjrekar said.

The timing of these comments is quite interesting as they came after Jadeja’s exploits with the bat took CSK across the line in a thrilling 172-run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Sunday (September 26). He smashed 22 runs in 8 balls and his innings had two fours and a couple of sixes.

Jadeja has been in phenomenal form this season and has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66 at a strike rate of 146.72. He has also picked 7 wickets at an economy rate of 6.74. Manjrekar added that when Jadeja finishes his quota of 4 overs, he becomes an important member of his side.

