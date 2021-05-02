- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Possible Replacements For David Warner in SRH Playing 11
Sanjay Manjrekar thinks SRH will have to go for Jason Holder or Mujeeb Ur Rahman as possible replacements if David Warner is dropped.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 2:32 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad became the talk of town after the IPL franchise stripped David Warner of captaincy with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson taking his place at the helm of affairs.
The announcement came a day before the side’s crucial clash against Rajasthan Royals. SRH hav endured a poor season so far with one victory to show for. Warner, who has been replaced as captain for the remainder of the season, also carries the risk of being dropped from the side’s Playing XI.
Also Read: When IPL Franchises Have Changed Captains Mid-Season
Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Majrekar reckons that if Warner was to be dropped, SRH team management would have to bring in an all-rounder to make up for his absence.
“The only reason I see for him to be removed from the captaincy is they want someone like Jason Holder to come in or have another game-changing spinner like Rashid Khan in the shape of Mujeeb [Ur Rahman]. But that again will be an interesting call. But if he doesn’t feature in the playing eleven in the next game or the game after that, you’ll know exactly why he has been left out,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
The likes of Mujeeb and Holder have only played once game each so far. In the match against Mumbai Indians, Mujeeb took two wickets, while Holder captured a decent 3/30. Holder was quite impactful last season, when he took 14 wickets.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule