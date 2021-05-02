IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Suggests Possible Replacements For David Warner in SRH Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the talk of town after the IPL franchise stripped David Warner of captaincy with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson taking his place at the helm of affairs.

The announcement came a day before the side’s crucial clash against Rajasthan Royals. SRH hav endured a poor season so far with one victory to show for. Warner, who has been replaced as captain for the remainder of the season, also carries the risk of being dropped from the side’s Playing XI.

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Majrekar reckons that if Warner was to be dropped, SRH team management would have to bring in an all-rounder to make up for his absence.

“The only reason I see for him to be removed from the captaincy is they want someone like Jason Holder to come in or have another game-changing spinner like Rashid Khan in the shape of Mujeeb [Ur Rahman]. But that again will be an interesting call. But if he doesn’t feature in the playing eleven in the next game or the game after that, you’ll know exactly why he has been left out,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

The likes of Mujeeb and Holder have only played once game each so far. In the match against Mumbai Indians, Mujeeb took two wickets, while Holder captured a decent 3/30. Holder was quite impactful last season, when he took 14 wickets.

