IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar Tears Into Uncapped SRH players After Another Choke

Former India cricketer and now TV Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was highly unimpressed with the way SRH batting fared against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. This was second such choke by the Hyderabad franchise which lost to RCB on the same wicket from a position of dominance. And against Mumbai Indians, they repeated the same performance as their batting unit failed to knock off the winning target of 151. According to Manjrekar the reason was the three uncapped Indian players who form SRH’s middle order: Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad.

Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021

SRH captain David Warner was also unhappy with the way his team is batting. He knows they really need a turnaround and that too fast. “I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed Warner after the match.“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he added.

Warner said that both Bairstow and he will have to take the responsibility of batting deep from next match onward.“You have to learn from mistakes and right now it is just the batsmen. It’s our responsibility at the top to bat deep.”Warner had, earlier after the toss, failed to recall the names of the players who were brought in as changes showing that he wasn’t sure of their capabilities.“We have made four changes. I cannot remember the names. Have to look at the team-sheet,” he had said.

