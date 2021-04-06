IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Knew He Would be the Next Rajasthan Royals Skipper

When Rajasthan Royals decided to let go off their captain Steve Smith ahead of the IPL auction, many thought either Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler would take over the reins of the former champions. Although their new captain was named within an hour, however, it took everyone by surprise when Sanju Samson was backed to replace the Aussie as the captain. But it was something that the Kerala born cricketer was aware of a while before it was made public and he had told a handful of them knew about this news. “It was tough keeping it to myself,” Samson told Hindustan Times.

The 26-year-old also revealed that a few stalwarts of Indian cricket congratulated him over text message after he was officially named the captain of the Rajasthan Royals. “I got some nice congratulatory messages from Virat bhai, Rohit bhai and Mahi bhai,” Samson added.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Preview-With Brand New Setup, Royals Look to Build New Legacy

The wicket-keeper batsman is not new to the captaincy role, he had previously led Kerala, Kerala U-19 team along with the India U-19 team and believes he is in a comfortable place because he has been with the Royals since his teenage.

“The fact that my team and the franchise trust me to do this job gives great confidence that there is something in me. I firmly believe that a captain is only good if the team is good. The Royals have a quality bunch of great players and amazing support staff backing them. I’ve known most of them for years; they are like family. So, I’m in a comfortable space with the people I have around me. I have been part of the Royals from my teen days in 2013,” he told Hindustan Times.

Samson is also excited to work with former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara who has been roped in by the Royals as their Director of Cricket for the 2021 season. “Sanga is a legend; not just because of his cricket. He knows exactly where I am coming from, what I will be feeling and going through playing for my country and leading an IPL team at this age. I couldn’t have asked for anything more than having Sanga as my partner in this role.”

The hard-hitting 26-year-old also opined that wicket-keepers are the best judge on the cricket field as he can “can see a lot more things, analyse the game better and is one step ahead.” This year as many as four wicket-keeper batsmen will be leading IPL teams.

IPL 2021: Stokes and Buttler To Open The Batting For Royals This Season

Last year’s top run-getter for Royals also insisted that good things are ahead of them and he will be demanding fearless cricket from his team in all departments.

“I don’t think we did too much wrong in the last season. If you look at our XI on paper, we’re one of the best.

“If we are in the right mindset as a team, I believe good things are ahead of us. This format demands a lot of fearless cricket, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. It’s all about speed, power and expressing yourself. That’s what I expect from my team.”

The Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12.