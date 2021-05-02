- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Lavishes Praise on 'Very Clinical' Rajatshan Royals After Their Win Over SRH
This was Rajasthan Royals' third win of the season from seven matches and this win leaves RR in the 5th position in the points table.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 11:07 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has heaped praise on his Rajasthan Royals team, calling their performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘very clinical.’ Riding on Jos Buttler’s century and good bowling performance led by Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman, RR registered a 55-run victory over SRH.
“I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans,” Samson said in the post-match ceremony.
IPL 2021 | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE
Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket early to Rashid Khan but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler stabilised their innings. The wicketkeeper-batsmen duo stitched a 150-run partnership for the second wicket.
Absolutely, it’s always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it’s always a good sight for us,” Samson added.
Jos Buttler took the initiative of the innings as the Englishman went onto score his first T20 century of his career. He made 124 from 64 balls and his innings consisted 11 fours and eight sixes. The right-hander struggled in the first half as he managed his first 50 runs in 39 deliveries.
“I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click. It’s a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end. That’s been the theme of the IPL – players who are consistent have shown us,” Buttler said after the match.
ALSO READ | ‘Alastair Cook Will Stop Telling me he Has One T20 Hundred More Than me’ – Jos Buttler After Hitting Maiden Century
His captain, however, missed out on a half-century by two runs.
It doesn’t matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win
“I think we haven’t won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL. One ball can change the result,” said Samson.
Rajasthan Royals now play high-flying Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednbesday 5th May.
