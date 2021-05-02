IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Lavishes Praise on 'Very Clinical' Rajatshan Royals After Their Win Over SRH

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has heaped praise on his Rajasthan Royals team, calling their performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘very clinical.’ Riding on Jos Buttler’s century and good bowling performance led by Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman, RR registered a 55-run victory over SRH.

“I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans,” Samson said in the post-match ceremony.

Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket early to Rashid Khan but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler stabilised their innings. The wicketkeeper-batsmen duo stitched a 150-run partnership for the second wicket.

Absolutely, it’s always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it’s always a good sight for us,” Samson added.

Jos Buttler took the initiative of the innings as the Englishman went onto score his first T20 century of his career. He made 124 from 64 balls and his innings consisted 11 fours and eight sixes. The right-hander struggled in the first half as he managed his first 50 runs in 39 deliveries.

“I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click. It’s a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end. That’s been the theme of the IPL – players who are consistent have shown us,” Buttler said after the match.

His captain, however, missed out on a half-century by two runs.

It doesn’t matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win

This was Rajasthan Royals’ third win of the season from seven matches and this win leaves RR in the 5th position in the points table.

“I think we haven’t won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL. One ball can change the result,” said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals now play high-flying Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednbesday 5th May.

