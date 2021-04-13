- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson & The Unique Record of The Season's First Hundred
Sanju Samson now has the distinction of scoring the first hundred in an IPL season in 2017, 2019 and 2021 - an indicator of the brilliant starts he has had in the last few editions of the tournament.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 2:08 PM IST
Sanju Samson lit up an empty Wankhede Stadium on Monday with a scintillating 119 off just 63 deliveries against Punjab Kings in the season opener for Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the captain of the Royals’ could not take his team over the finish line, it was a stunning display of power-hitting and stroke-play by the Kerala-born wicket-keeper batsman. Samson has the knack of producing his best in the initial stages of any edition of the IPL and has created a unique record during the last few seasons of the tournament.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Samson now has the distinction of scoring the first hundred in an IPL season in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Playing for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune in the 2017 edition, Samson, batting at number three, blasted a magnificent 102 off just 63 deliveries in the ninth match of the competition. His ability to hit the long ball – he smashed five sixes – stood out in the innings.
Samson hammered another 102, this time unbeaten, off just 55 deliveries, playing for Rajasthan Royals against a potent bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 8th match of the 2019 season in Hyderabad. Batting at number three, he smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes scoring more than 50% of the team’s total of 198.
The story repeated itself in 2021 in Mumbai when in just the fourth match of the season, again playing for the Royals, Samson annihilated the Punjab Kings attack at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai blasting a sensational 119 off just 63 deliveries. Again, as has become customary with all Samson hundreds and big scores, a large percentage of his runs came in boundaries – he hit 12 fours and 7 sixes during the course of his majestic innings.
IPL 2021: Stunning Sanju Samson Off To A Sensational Start Again In The IPL
Following the pattern, Samson should score the first hundred in the 2023 edition!
Samson also started 2020 with a bang with two brilliant performances but then his form dramatically declined and tapered off as the season progressed.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule