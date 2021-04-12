IPL 2021: Sanju Samson's Incredible Ton in Vain as RR Fall Agonisingly Short Against PBKS

Sanju Samson’s incredible century was not enough as Punjab Kings held their nerves to win an edge of the seat thriller against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Chasing 222, Samson slammed 119 off 63 to take RR within touching distance. However, with 5 needed off the last ball, he fell caught in the deep off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling as RR lost by 4 runs.

Earlier, a 105-run partnership for the third wicket in just 46 balls between skipper KL Rahul (91 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28) helped Punjab Kings post 221/6 in their 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals’ huge chase got off to a terrible start with Ben Stokes falling for duck, caught and bowled by Mohammed Shami top edging an attacking stroke. Manan Vohra impressed briefly before he too fell to a sharp return catch by Arshdeep Singh.

At 25 for 2 in the fourth over, RR needed stability and momentum. They got that through Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Buttler began the counter attack slamming four straight fours to welcome Riley Meredith to IPL.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, was lucky to be dropped on 12 by KL Rahul off Arshdeep Singh. He was later dropped again on 35 by Mayank Agarwal off Meredith. With Samson taking on Arshdeep in the sixth over, RR got 59 for 2 in the Power Play.

Jhye Richardson got PBKS back in the game in the eighth over, Buttler deceived and bowled by a slower ball. Samson then took over, taking them past 100 within 11 overs with Shivam Dube at the other end. Once Dube fell for 23 off 15 in the 13th over, Riyan Parag walked out to play a terrific cameo. He made 25 off 11, slamming M Ashwin for three sixes in a 20-run 16th over.

With carnage at both ends, the equation came down to 48 off 24. Parag fell, but Samson got it down to 21 off 12. He hit Richardson for two fours and a six to bring up a 54-ball century, becoming the first to get a ton on debut as IPL captain.

It eventually came down to 13 off 6, with Arshdeep Singh bowling to Samson. Samson got it down to 5 off 2. Off the penultimate ball, though, he denied a single to keep Morris off strike. The captain decided to take it upon himself, but only managed to hole out to the deep in the final ball.

Earlier, Punjab Kings, who lost opener Mayank Agarwal early, saw Rahul and Chris Gayle add 67 for the second wicket with the West Indian batsman being the dominant partner as he gave his side the initiative.

Gayle’s 28-ball 40 comprised two sixes and four fours as he became the first batsman to hit 350 sixes in the history of Indian Premier League.

Gayle’s dismissal off Riyan Parag would have given hope to the Rajasthan franchise but then Hooda and Rahul pounded sixes.

Overs 13 and 14 bowled by Shivam Dube and Shreyas Gopal went for 20 each and saw six sixes, five of those coming of Hooda’s bat.

From 110/2 after 12 overs, Punjab Kings moved to 150/2 after 14 overs.

The hammering didn’t end there. After a couple of overs that went for 11 each, Punjab Kings took 15 off Chetan Sakariya, who had got the early wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

Even in the 18th over, when Rajasthan Royals got rid of Hooda and Nicholas Pooran, the Punjab franchise managed to get 14 runs.

Then came 15 off Mustafizur Rahman’s fourth over, the innings’ 19th.

Young Saurashtra left-arm pacer Sakariya got two wickets in his last over and conceded just five runs to finish as the most successful Rajasthan Royals bowler with three wickets for 31 runs in his four overs.

