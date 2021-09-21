IPL 2021: Saurabh Tiwary Faces Krunal Pandya's Wrath as Baroda All-Rounder Gets Run Out

So far, two matches have been held of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 second phase. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders started off their UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a victory as they defeated Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.Talking about the first clash between CSK and MI, initially the latter were dominant in the first half but the Dhoni-led side came from behind and dented Mumbai’s plans of winning the match. CSK had put up a target of 157 in Dubai, chasing which MI was restricted to 95/6 in 20 overs.

The Rohit Sharma-side is known for their prolific and match-winning batsmen but none could cast their magic on September 19 clash. All-rounder Krunal Pandya is also one of them buthe got dismissed in one of the most unfortunate manners. The cricketer stepped onto the field as the sixth wicket and was sent back to pavilion onrun out. There was a communication gap between him and fellow teammate Saurabh Tiwary.

It was the 15th over of the MI innings and Moeen Ali had the ball. The senior Pandya guided the ball to short mid-wicket and casually walked towards the non-striker’s end. However, as the single didn’t look possible, Tiwary did not leave thecrease,due to which Pandya found himself stranded in the middle. Although Pandya did his best to reach the batting crease in time, he could not pull it off.

It was Dwayne Bravo who collected the ball neatly from the short mid-wicket and guided it to Dhoni, who dislodged the stumps. Pandya’s wicket was indeed very crucial and the cricketer was extremely upset. The southpaw gave a mouthful to Tiwary, suggesting that there was a possible run there. Fans were disappointed with Pandya’s gesture as they criticized him for the same.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here