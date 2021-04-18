IPL 2021: Save the Coral-Nature Lover Rohit Sharma Continues to Spread Awareness for the Cause

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma who was seen sporting spikes “Save the Rhinos” and “Plastic Free Ocean” in the first two games respectively continued with trend as he wore shoes which read: “Save the Corals.” This is an initiative which is very close to his heart and Rohit chose to endorse this in one of the biggest platforms not only in the country but the world: IPL.

“Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma who was spotted wearing spikes with “Save the Rhinos” art in the first match of IPL and ‘Plastic Free Ocean’ shoes in the team’s consecutive match, continued to speak for a cause, only this time it said “SAVE THE CORALS”. This year Rohit Sharma has leveraged IPL to talk about some serious issues which the world needs to look at. In the prior match of Mumbai Indians against KKR, Rohit was seen giving out a message on how plastic is harmful for the oceans. During Mumbai Indians’ third match, Rohit came out and chose to bring awareness about the conservation of marine life through a beautiful piece of art on his especially crafted shoes which displayed coral reef,” a statement from Adidas, the shoe manufacturer said.

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a true animal and nature lover. In the recent past, the opening batsman has collaborated with many organizations to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of saving animals and nature. Rohit is currently leading his franchise Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The T20 Championship hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the most renowned leagues across the globe with millions of viewers watching the game. Thus, Rohit decided to use this platform to attract the attention of people towards nature and wildlife in a unique manner. As the veteran took the field in the MI’s second match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday, he could be seen wearing the shoes that sported a unique design giving the message, “Save The Ocean”.

