IPL 2021: Say No to Hate-mongering, KKR Come Out in Support after Daniel Christian and Pregnant Wife Receive Online Abuse

Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday tweeted a message in support of Australians Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Christian, who were at the receiving end of social media abuse after their team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to KKR in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.

KKR took to Twitter to post a video message from Dinesh Karthik, who urged fans to be cautious of what they say.

“People don’t realise the gravity of what they say, be it memes, be it videos or just the use of words. It’s a spur of the moment thing for them, instinctively what they feel they put it out there, not realising what the person reading it will go through,” Karthik said in the video.

Say NO to hate-mongering.Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It’s high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We’ve been there too 💜❤️ #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eCUGroEbyI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 12, 2021

On October 12, Dan Christian had revealed that he and his pregnant wife Jorgia Dunn had received hate on social media.

“I didn’t have a great game tonight, but that’s sport. However please leave her out of it,” Christian posted on Instagram.

Maxwell too took to Twitter, to call out the supporters.

“Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!” he wrote. “We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.

“Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately, there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them.”

RCB, too, took to their official Twitter and expressed their support to Christian.

We’re 100% with you @danchristian54 and we will not tolerate online abuse towards players and especially towards their families and loved ones. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #SayNoToOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/w2UvpyJ6aD— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

“Be a real fan," they shared.

