- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Scores are Very Chaseable, It's Just Poor Batting: David Warner
The Sunrisers Coach found that a victory could have been well within the grasps of his side if they had focused on 'batting deep'
- IANS
- Updated: April 18, 2021, 7:37 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) four changes in the line-up for the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) left skipper David Warner bemused and surprised at the toss, leaving the left-handed batsman to hit out at his side’s poor batting after they lost their third successive match in this year’s IPL.
Warner and Jonny Bairstow had provided their side a platform with a quick 67-run opening-wicket partnership. But the batsmen that followed disappointed.
Manish Pandey, newcomers Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma threw their wickets away.
“I don’t know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set but it proves that if you don’t bat deep, you can’t win. If you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down,” said a disappointed Warner after the match.
“These scores are very chase-able, it’s just poor batting. The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle. The bowlers have been fantastic,” he added.
Warner said that both Bairstow and he will have to take the responsibility of batting deep from next match onward.
“You have to learn from mistakes and right now it is just the batsmen. It’s our responsibility at the top to bat deep.”
Warner had, earlier after the toss, failed to recall the names of the players who were brought in as changes showing that he wasn’t sure of their capabilities.
“We have made four changes. I cannot remember the names. Have to look at the team-sheet,” he had said.
