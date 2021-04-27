IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn Named Replacement for Kane Richardson at RCB

Scott Kuggeleijn of New Zealand has been named as a replacement for RCB’s Kane Richardson. The Aussie cricketer flew back to his nation as the cases of Covid-19 kept mounting in India. Alongside him was Adam Zampa. No replacement has been named in yet for the spinner. The Kiwi was part of Mumbai Indians’ bio-bubble but with players unwilling to commit, he makes his way to the RCB.

Stranded in India after the Australian government on Tuesday suspended all direct flights from the country, Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will fly out from Mumbai on April 28 just after midnight.The two Aussies, who decided to leave the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), will return home via Doha like their Aussie teammate Andrew Tye did a couple of days back.The Australian government suspended all flights from India in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country that is currently hosting the IPL.

“Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday),” confirmed an official to IANS.Their departure could also open up an avenue for the other Aussie cricketers seeking to return home.While the Australian government has refused to bring them back since it was the players’ private trip and not part of Australian cricket team tour, Mumbai Indians’ Aussie batsman Chris Lynn has asked Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight since the cricket board takes 10 per cent of the money earned by the players from the IPL.

